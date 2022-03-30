Arlene Mary Reed

VIROQUA, WI - Arlene Mary Reed, age 87, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 202,2 at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.

She was born in Iowa County near Highland, WI, on June 9, 1934, the daughter of Wilson and Ida (Anderson) Harms. Arlene attended Harms School for four years, then they moved to another farm and she attended school in Cobb, WI. She graduated from Cobb High School in 1952 and went on to help at home and doing some other part time jobs. Arlene married Richard Kenneth "Dizz" Reed on June 5, 1954, and they started life together living in West Allis for a year. They moved to Viroqua in 1955, where Dizz was employed at the Viroqua Dairy. Arlene had a day care at her home until 1971, when she went to work at Viroqua Elementary School and was the head cook for 28 years. She was famous for her cooking and baking and was not only a mother and grandmother to her family, but to many other people throughout her life.

Arlene is survived by her children: Debra Swanson, David (Jill) Reed, Scott Reed, and Craig (Ann) Reed; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph Harms; and a daughter-in-law, Julie Reed.

In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, on May 28, 2015, and a brother, Marvin Harms.

A funeral service with a Fraternal Order of Eagles service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery, Esofea, WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services.

