Arnold Edwin Fruechte

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Arnold Edwin Fruechte, 91, of Caledonia died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. It was Arnold's wish to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for medical research. Due to the current health situation, there will be no service or visitation. Arnold's family will celebrate his life with a private memorial service. Cards may be sent to the family at: 14011 State 44, Caledonia, Minn., 55921. To view the complete obituary or leave online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


