VIROQUA - Arnold N. Stalsberg, age 89, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. He was born in LaCrosse, WI, on April 19, 1932 the son of Azel and Alice (Buros) Stalsberg. Arnold married Reta Mae Weber on March 14, 1951, and together they raised a family and celebrated their Seventieth Anniversary this year. In addition to being a dairy farmer, he was "jack of all trades" who found time to fix furnaces, work at the dairy in Westby, and was the man neighboring farmers turned to for advice on cattle. Arnold golfed and was proud that he got a hole-in-one the first year he started playing. He was a talented woodworker who made a variety of items: round oak tables, bird houses, cribbage boards, hope chests, jewelry boxes, and carved figurines. Arnold also created lefse rolling pins and enjoyed eating Norwegian foods. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and was an accomplished hunter – holding a WI record for whitetail. Above all, Arnold loved his family and was always talking about them, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Reta; four sons: Ronald (Roxanne), Kurtis (Janet), Gregory (Heidi), and Kevin (Judy) Stalsberg; eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Christine, Kayla, Kory, Kamron, Korbin, Michael, and Marcus; five great-grandchildren: London, Lox, Reid, Bree, and Nora Jo; and siblings: Norma Bekkum, Doris (Arnold) Marx, Carol (Duwayne "Peewee") Peterson, Betty Joyce (Danny) Copeland, Charles "Chubby" (Pat), and Gary Stalsberg.

In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lee; siblings: Lloyd (Betty), Carmen (Eileen), David, and Mae Stalsberg; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Bekkum and Daniel "Lyle" Dach.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services, 856 S. Rusk Ave. in Viroqua with Pastor Kris Bjerke-Ulliman officiating. Burial was in the Viroqua Cemetery, Viroqua. Visitation was on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts, memorials in Arnold's name are preferred. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with his services.

