Art Cook

Suburban cowboy and community leader, Art Cook peacefully went home to the Lord surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Mission Viejo.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat, children Steve, Mike, Tom, Marie and Chris, their spouses and seven grandchildren.

Memorial Mass performed by Father Angelo at St. Kilian Church, Mission Viejo, 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Please sign guest book here https://oconnormortuary.com/obits/arthur-stevens-cook/.