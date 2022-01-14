Arthur Fredrick Duenkel

LA CROSSE - Arthur F. Duenkel, 72, died peacefully January 11, 2022, at home with his family. He was born February 16, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of George and Mildred Duenkel. Arthur graduated from Logan High School, class of 1967. Arthur served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He married Sheryl Strelow on February 14, 1979. They would of celebrated 44 years of marriage on Valentines Day. Arthur worked at G. Heileman Brewery, Northern Engraving and Benson Management. He was a wonderful husband, father, uncle and grandpa. The joy of his life was his granddaughter Morgan. He always had a special bond with his best buddy and son Adam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Diane Skifton. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sheryl (Strelow) Duenkel; are his sons: Brian Duenkel (Kristi) of LaCrescent, MN, Adam Duenkel of Lacrosse, WI, and a daughter Wendy Whitfield of Lacrosse, WI; and his granddaughter Morgan. Three brothers: Doug Duenkel (Paula) of Holmen, WI, Dennis Duenkel of Onalaska, WI, and Russell Burkhardt of Lacrosse, WI; four sisters: Mary Mikkelson ( Bob) of San Antonio, TX, Shellie Olness (Larry) of Sartell, MN, Carol Burkhardt of Lacrosse, WI, and Penny Hobbs ( David) of De Soto, WI and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Fossum Funeral Home, 510 2nd Ave, S. Onalaska, WI. Burial will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes and Fossum Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements.

Please share your words of comfort at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com