Arthur Fredrick Duenkel
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fossum Funeral Home
510 2nd Ave S
Onalaska, WI

Arthur Fredrick Duenkel

LA CROSSE - Arthur F. Duenkel, 72, died peacefully January 11, 2022, at home with his family. He was born February 16, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of George and Mildred Duenkel. Arthur graduated from Logan High School, class of 1967. Arthur served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He married Sheryl Strelow on February 14, 1979. They would of celebrated 44 years of marriage on Valentines Day. Arthur worked at G. Heileman Brewery, Northern Engraving and Benson Management. He was a wonderful husband, father, uncle and grandpa. The joy of his life was his granddaughter Morgan. He always had a special bond with his best buddy and son Adam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Diane Skifton. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sheryl (Strelow) Duenkel; are his sons: Brian Duenkel (Kristi) of LaCrescent, MN, Adam Duenkel of Lacrosse, WI, and a daughter Wendy Whitfield of Lacrosse, WI; and his granddaughter Morgan. Three brothers: Doug Duenkel (Paula) of Holmen, WI, Dennis Duenkel of Onalaska, WI, and Russell Burkhardt of Lacrosse, WI; four sisters: Mary Mikkelson ( Bob) of San Antonio, TX, Shellie Olness (Larry) of Sartell, MN, Carol Burkhardt of Lacrosse, WI, and Penny Hobbs ( David) of De Soto, WI and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Fossum Funeral Home, 510 2nd Ave, S. Onalaska, WI. Burial will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes and Fossum Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements.

Please share your words of comfort at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fossum Funeral Home
510 2nd Ave S, Onalaska, WI
Jan
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fossum Funeral Home
510 2nd Ave S, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Fossum Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
i love you and miss you so much dad. thanks for being greatest dad in the world a kid could ever ask for i wouldnt trade you for anyone else. not day goes by i don think you and wish i could be with you again. sorry for letting you down and not being with you when u needed me most like you always was for me i feel horrible about it
adam duenkel
Family
April 8, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss Adam! I know that you and your dad were best friends and I know you meant the world to him and he meant the world to you! God received another angel! Fly high Art!
Melanie S.
Friend
January 16, 2022
Sheryl and Family, We are sorry to learn of Art's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Art will be missed. Logan Class of 1967
Logan Class of 1967
January 16, 2022
So sorry for your loss Adam. I know how much you meant to each other. He'll always be with you.
Bobbi Sue
Friend
January 14, 2022
