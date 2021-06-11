Arthur Lee Hathaway

Arthur Lee Hathaway, at age 84, went to his eternal home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, with his family at his side. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed by his devoted wife of 60 years, Laurel "Jo" Leone (Markin); his son, Robert (Ginny) Hathaway; his daughter, Patricia (Bart) Hesse; grandchildren: Lauren and Connor Hathaway, Andrea (Ryan) Kratz, and Carter Hesse; great grandchildren: Finley and Hudson Kratz; and mother-in-law, Agnes Markin. He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Dorothy Hathaway, and father-in-law, Lester Markin.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 28, 1937, Lee graduated from Custer High School and went on to serve his country in the National Guard, Red Arrow Division, from 1960-1964. He served his unit as a photographer in the Signal Corps. His love of photography became a lifelong passion. After his service was complete, they both returned to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Lee began his career as a civil engineer for the City of Milwaukee in 1964.

He was devoted to his family who instilled a love of the outdoors and a foundation of family, respect, and commitment. He was a true sportsman, conservationist, and lifetime NRA member. The United States was his favorite place to travel, taking many road trips to National Parks and historic landmarks. An avid sports lover, he always rooted for the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Braves/Brewers; he never seemed to miss a game. Upon retirement, in 1995, Lee and his wife purchased and moved to the family homestead of Lester and Agnes Markin, in Warrens, Wisconsin. He enjoyed his land and the many outdoor activities it provided to him and his family. In 2019, a move to Marquardt Village, Watertown, Wisconsin, was welcomed in order to be closer to family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, Warrens, Wisconsin. Pastor Cass Shell will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Warren Mills Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help fight Alzheimer's can be made at act.alz.org. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at Marquardt, especially those who were with us in the final hours.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.