rthur J. Jesmer

Arthur J. Jesmer, 87, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System. He was born in Ogdensberg, N.Y., Sept. 23, 1933, to Floyd and Margaret (Cunningham) Jesmer. He married Patricia Noskowiak Oct. 3, 1953, and she preceded him in death Aug. 18, 2010.

Arthur served in the U.S. Air Force. His time of duty took him all over the world, initially being stationed in Antigo, Wis., to Newfoundland, Cheyenne, Wyo., Rantoul, Ill., Phalsbourg, France, returning to Rantoul, Bangkok, Thailand, and back to Rantoul, where he eventually retired as a Tech Sergeant and settled in the La Crosse area. After his retirement from the Air Force, Arthur worked for WWTC for a short time. He also owned and operated Burger Chef, from 1973-81, and became an insurance adjuster for Crawford & Co.

Arthur enjoyed traveling in his R.V. and boating, but above all else, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his children, James (Julie) Jesmer of La Crosse, Margaret Ann (David) Ehlers of Caledonia, Minn., and Debra E. (Glenn) Parrish of Elroy, Wis.; brother, David (Janice) Jesmer of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Schansberg, Joseph (Ann Marie) Ehlers, Johnathan (Stephanie) Cleaver, Jenna (Matt) Parrish, and Kaitlyn (Carter) Parrish; and a great-grandson, Preston, "Little Art."

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents; four brothers; and three sisters-in-law; a great-grandchild; and his special companion, Muffin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct, 21, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate and entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m until time of services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.