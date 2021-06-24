Arvin Wayne Foss

WESTBY - Arvin Wayne Foss, age 48, of Westby, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home. He was born March 22, 1973, to Arlen and Alice (Eddy) Foss. He attended school in De Soto and Viroqua. Following his schooling, he moved to Rockford, IL for a short time before moving back to Viroqua. He drove school bus for the De Soto School District for a few years, was the health and safety instructor at the American Red Cross in La Crosse, worked at City Brewery in La Crosse as well as being an EMT at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Arvin had a passion for hunting, fishing, leatherwork, camping, and cooking.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 17 years, Jodi; six children: Tasha (fiance Anthony France), Zachary, Isaac, Allyssa, Kaylee, and Noah; five grandchildren: Braelynn, Aubrianna, Braydon, Bennett, and Preston; his father, Arlen Foss, Sr.; his siblings: Sherry (Carl) Gudgeon and Arlen Foss, Jr.; six nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Cindy Hanson; sister-in-law, Jennifer Bye; his fur baby, Missy; other relatives and friends.

Arvin was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Foss and his nephew, Travis Gudgeon.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.