Audre Ann (Monson) Lang

Audre Ann (Monson) Lang, 88, formerly of La Crosse passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born in Sunburg, Minn., in 1931, to Wallace and Cora Monson. Audre graduated from Kerkhovin High School and earned her degree at Minneapolis Business College.

She met John Lang shortly after and they married in 1951. They moved to La Crosse, where they owned several bakeries. After John retired, Audre worked in the admissions department at St. Francis Hospital.

Audre and John moved to Sun City, Ariz., in 1985. They enjoyed retirement and had the companionship of many friends and relatives. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her incredible baking skills and her "gift of gab!"

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her brothers, Jim, Chuck, Ronald; and her son-in-law, Patrick.

She will be forever cherished and remembered by her children, John (Kathy), Rita (Frank), Marie (Dave), Laura, Nancy (Patrick deceased), and Rick (Lynn); nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; also her brother, Dennis (Judy); and sister. Sharon.

Although we struggle with our grief, we find comfort in the fact that Audre is in heaven, telling bad "Ole and Lena" jokes, eating lefse, and dancing a mean polka. Miss you Aud.