Audrey M. Vorbeck

Audrey M. Vorbeck, 95, of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Onalaska Care Center. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the French Island Cemetery. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

