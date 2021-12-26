Menu
Barbara Jean Faust
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Barbara Jean Faust

Barbara Jean Faust, aged 85, of La Crosse, died peacefully on December 19, 2021 following a brief and brave battle with cancer.

Barbara was born June 27, 1936 at St. Ann's Hospital in La Crosse, the second child of Matthew and Irma (Railton) Senn. Barbara attended Catholic elementary schools, including St. Wenceslaus, and Aquinas High School in La Crosse. Following graduation from Aquinas, Barbara attended La Crosse State college and was employed by National Guardian Life Insurance Company in Madison. While working in Madison, she met Richard Allen Faust and they were united in marriage at St. Wenceslaus in La Crosse on June 23, 1956. Barbara was a full-time mother and homemaker during her children's formative years, for which they are eternally grateful. She resumed her career in the early 1970s, first with General Telephone in Dodgeville, Wisconsin and later moving to Century Telephone in her beloved La Crosse. Barbara retired from Century Telephone in the early 1990s. Her work ethic and thrift combined to allow her to enjoy a lengthy, leisurely, comfortable and well-deserved retirement.

Barbara enjoyed reading spy novels and westerns. She loved flowers and working in her garden. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara loved children and she became a mother to the sons of her friend, John Mueller. Barbara was a superb cook and baker; she was famous for her Christmas cookies and breads. She was a skilled bridge, cribbage and pinochle player, and an avid bowler. She was kind and generous to a fault. She had a smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her children: Ted Faust of Cassville, WI, William (Debbie) Faust of Tulsa, OK, Lori (Larry) McManus of Des Moines, IA; her sister Patricia Senn of La Crosse; her brothers: Robert Senn of Ettrick, Tim Mueller of Bonney Lake, Washington, Travis Mueller of Missoula, Montana; her four grandchildren, her two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her brother Matthew "Dick" Senn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse with Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Barbara will be interred within sight of her family homestead at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at mmoclacrosse.org and select the YouTube link.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Benedictine Living Community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gundersen Healthcare Cancer Research Center. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at mmoclacrosse.org and select the YouTube link
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara was a very kind person. She had a great smile and was a very spiritual person. She was my cousin. I am the daughter of Robert C. Senn, who was her father's brother .
Mary Vieth
December 28, 2021
As the Aquinas Class of 1954, we sincerely offer our prayers and sympathy to your family. Barb has given us many fond memories... her smile, laugh, fun nature, and sweet personality. It was always fun to see her when she was able to join our class breakfasts during the passing years.
Donna Class Representative
Classmate
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss I was not comfortable coming to the service due to Covid concerns. Although Barb was closer to my older siblings she was always kind to us younger ones,She will be missed
Mike Thill
Family
December 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. She was a kind, sweet lady and working with her was an honor.
Kathy Harper
Coworker
December 28, 2021
My condolences to your family. I worked with Barb at Centurytel until her retirement. She was a sweet lady & always had a smile on her face. She was so kind & those of us still here have lost a friend. God bless
Laurie Smith
Work
December 26, 2021
I am soo sorry for your loss. Please know I am sending my condolences during this difficult time. I am Lenore Senn’s daughter and Don Senn’s grand daughter.
Cassondra Valley
Family
December 26, 2021
