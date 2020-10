Barbara J. Brandes

BLUFF SIDING, Wis. -- Barbara J. Brandes, 79, of Bluff Siding passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona, Minn. A private family burial will be held. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.