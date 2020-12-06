Barbara June Goudy Peterson

FISHERS, Ind. -- Barbara June Goudy Peterson, 88, of Fishers went to be with her heavenly Father, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1932, in Madison, S.D., to the late Wayne and Ruth Goudy. She attended Central High School in La Crosse, graduating in 1949, keeping in close touch with several girlfriends ever since. June was employed in surgical admissions for St. Vincent Hospital, 82nd Street. for 32 years, and was an active member of King of Glory Lutheran Church.

June is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Gordon E. Peterson; daughters, Debra Phillippi (Mark) and Barbara Graves (Mike); daughter-in-law, Lori Peterson; eight beloved grandchildren, Brian (Katie) Phillippi, Kristin Marr, Scott (Michelle) Sikorski, Susan (Skip) Snodgrass, Lisa (Mike) Weimer, Ben (Jillian) Graves, Brady (Michaela) Phillippi and Joshua Graves; 14 adored great-grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews. A devoted son, Brent G. Peterson; and brother, Jack Goudy, preceded her in death.

Services are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. A memorial service will follow in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2201 E. 106th St., Carmel, Ind., 46032. www.shirleybrothers.com.