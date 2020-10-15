Barbara (Clancy) Leppert

Barbara Leppert, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born in Lansing, Iowa, to Walter and Verona (Pottratz) Clancy, Jan. 15, 1934. She graduated from Lansing High School in 1951. Barb graduated from the University of Dubuque, in 1955, with a bachelor of arts in education.

Barb married Robert Leppert June 2, 1957, at the Federated Presbyterian Church, in Lansing, Iowa. They had four children, Josey, Lesa, Audrey, and Andy (Robert Jr.). They were blessed with 63 years together, growing in faith, enjoying many family get-togethers, spoiling grandchildren and great-grandchildren, trips, and a lot of laughing with each other.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the United Methodist Church, in Lansing, with the Rev. Sedar Shako officiating. A private burial will be held at Mays Prairie Cemetery at a later date.

Barb requests monetary memorial gifts be made out to the Lansing United Methodist Church.