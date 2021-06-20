Barbara "Bonnie" J. Mader

ONALASKA - Barbara "Bonnie" J. Mader, 88, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Lakeview Health Center surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. with a service from 6:30-7 p.m (dinner to follow, on-site).

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family with arrangements. Her full obituary found here: couleecremation.com/barbara-bonnie-j-mader/