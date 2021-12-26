Menu
Barbara L. Newstrom
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Barbara L. Newstrom

Barbara L. Newstrom, 78, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. She was born August 30, 1943, in Minneapolis, MN.

For 55 years she was married to the love of her life, Michael Newstrom. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2021. Barbara dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. She loved being involved in her community, her church, and giving to her many favorite charities.

Barbara is survived by daughter Karla (Jeffrey) Eskierka of Blaine, MN; son, Donald (Susan Clark) Newstrom of Winona, MN; three grandchildren: Maxwell, Kira and Alec; her stepfather, Herbert Scheelk of Minneapolis along with stepsisters: Barb (Rick) Carlson and Alison Scheelk both of Minneapolis, MN and Sharon (Ron) Whitaker of Connecticut. In addition to her husband Michael, she is preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Dorothy Raymond; step siblings: Sue Scheelk, Cheryl (Jim) Bergren, and Wayne Scheelk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, MN. Rev. John Evans II will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the Mass. Burial will be next to her husband in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
La Crescent, MN
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
La Crescent, MN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donn & Family~ sending thoughts and prayers your way!
Emily Barkeim
December 21, 2021
