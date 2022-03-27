Menu
Barbara Starksy

Barbara Starksy

LA CROSSE - Barbara Starksy, 84, of La Crosse, died on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. A Celebration of Barbara's life will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, in the Hiawatha Room, at the Freight House, 107 Vine St., La Crosse.

www.blaschkeschneider.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 27, 2022.
