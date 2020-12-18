Menu
Beatrice E. Johnson
Beatrice E. Johnson

CHASEBURG -- Beatrice E. Johnson, 96, of Chaseburg died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.

A private funeral service will be held at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church and sent to the family or in care of Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217 Coon Valley, Wis., 54623.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 18, 2020.
