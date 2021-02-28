Beatrice (Opitz) Renner

Beatrice (Opitz) Renner, 104, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in West Milford, N.J. Beatrice was born Nov. 19, 1916, in La Crosse, to Charles Opitz and Catherine (Lahure) Opitz.

She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1934. Beatrice married George J. Renner in La Crosse in 1938. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Parish and later Church of the Crucifixion Parish in La Crescent, Minn.

Beatrice is survived by her three children, Joan Callahan of Stephens City, Va., Nancy Caulfield of Stockholm, N.J., and Peter Renner (Sandy) of Seattle, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Sean Callahan, Brian (Kelley) Callahan, Daniel (Melanie) Caulfield, Emily Caulfield, Benjamin (Amy) Renner, Nathan (Angela) Renner, Joseph (Sarah) Renner; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George J. Renner; and her three brothers, Kenneth, Greg, and Donald Opitz.

Funeral services are tentatively planned for August 2021, in La Crescent. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Clare Health Mission, 916 Ferry St., La Crosse, 54601; or Salvation Army of La Crosse County, 223 North 8th St., La Crosse, 54601.