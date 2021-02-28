Menu
Beatrice Renner
1916 - 2021
BORN
1916
DIED
2021

Beatrice (Opitz) Renner

Beatrice (Opitz) Renner, 104, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in West Milford, N.J. Beatrice was born Nov. 19, 1916, in La Crosse, to Charles Opitz and Catherine (Lahure) Opitz.

She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1934. Beatrice married George J. Renner in La Crosse in 1938. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Parish and later Church of the Crucifixion Parish in La Crescent, Minn.

Beatrice is survived by her three children, Joan Callahan of Stephens City, Va., Nancy Caulfield of Stockholm, N.J., and Peter Renner (Sandy) of Seattle, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Sean Callahan, Brian (Kelley) Callahan, Daniel (Melanie) Caulfield, Emily Caulfield, Benjamin (Amy) Renner, Nathan (Angela) Renner, Joseph (Sarah) Renner; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George J. Renner; and her three brothers, Kenneth, Greg, and Donald Opitz.

Funeral services are tentatively planned for August 2021, in La Crescent. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Clare Health Mission, 916 Ferry St., La Crosse, 54601; or Salvation Army of La Crosse County, 223 North 8th St., La Crosse, 54601.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
Dear Dan, My deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Diane Egenrieder
March 1, 2021
Joan please accept my sympathy as I know you have lost a strong mom. May God be with you and your family. You ere so lucky to have her with you for so many years. May she rest in the arms of Our Lord.
Mary Gokey
February 28, 2021
