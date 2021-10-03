Benjamin V. "Benny" Pippin

FRENCH ISLAND - Benjamin V. "Benny" Pippin, 93, of French Island, La Crosse, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hillview Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave. So. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. To read Benny's entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.