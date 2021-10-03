Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin V. "Benny" Pippin
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Benjamin V. "Benny" Pippin

FRENCH ISLAND - Benjamin V. "Benny" Pippin, 93, of French Island, La Crosse, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hillview Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave. So. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. To read Benny's entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel;
200 West Ave. So., WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our condolences go out to the family. Sorry to hear of your loss.
Gene & Pam Larson
October 9, 2021
Sorry to hear about "Pops"
Suzie Black
Friend
October 8, 2021
Patricia Pippin Hensley
October 7, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Benny. I remember him as a kind man.
Kathy Hampel (Hembd)
Friend
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results