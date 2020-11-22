Benjamin 'Ben' Raymond Schultz

GALESVILLE -- Benjamin "Ben" Raymond Schultz, 86, of Galesville passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Gundersen Tri County Hospital in Whitehall, to be reunited with his beloved wife, Jody.

Ben was born Sept. 15, 1934, in Buffalo County, Wis., to Raymond and Irene (Eberhardt) Schultz. On June 6, 1962, he married the love of his life, Joan McRae in Alma, Wis., and they were married for 50 years. In 1968, they moved to Galesville, settling on Ben's family farm in 1970. Over the years, he raised game birds, chickens, sheep, and beef cattle on his farm.

Ben served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was someone who could do almost anything, which was reflected in the variety of jobs he had. Ben worked as a tire technician, a Boom truck operator, steel fabricator, and also at Equity Sales Barn. Ben kept busy outdoors farming, fishing, hunting, and most recently, going for rides to Trempealeau, to keep an eye on the lakes and river.

Ben is survived by two sons, Tony (Jane) Jensen of Ettrick, Wayne (Peggy) of Ettrick; one daughter, Lisa (Greg Sluga) Schultz of Independence; six grandchildren, Jack Jensen, Nicholas Schultz, Maegan (Jason) Valley, Miranda (Steven) Kast, Joe Sluga and Annah Sluga; four great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kenzie Valley, Addilyn and Brantley Kast; one brother, Bob (Sharon) Schultz of Red Wing, Minn.; one sister, Verona (Lance) Anderson of Arizona; one brother-in-law, Jerry McRae of Red Wing. Ben is further survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jody; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Olive McRae; sister, Helen Dutton; sister-in-law, Bonnie McRae; and godson, Steven Schultz.

Graveside services, with military rites, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Trempealeau Public Cemetery, with the Rev. John Ashland officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the cemetery. Please observe COVID-19 guidelines.

Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is assisting the family with arrangements.