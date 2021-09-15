Menu
Bernard M. "Bernie" Feldmeier
Bernard "Bernie" M. Feldmeier

Bernard "Bernie" M. Feldmeier, 89 of Hokah, MN died on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, MN. Bernie was born in the township of Hokah, on October 29, 1931 to Philip and Anna (Schnedecker) Feldmeier. He married Phyllis Heberlein on October 16, 1954 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. She preceded him in death in 2019.

Bernie grew up on the family farm outside of Hokah, attending school at St. Peter's, graduating in 1949. He was placed into active service on February 8, 1952, serving as an Airman 1st Class with the US Air Force. He was honorably discharged on January 31, 1960. During his service, he received the National Defense Service medal as well as a Good Conduct medal. After marrying Phyllis, he spent time living on various Air Force bases, and eventually settled back in Hokah, living in his house on Birch Street for over 55 years. While in Hokah, Bernie was busy and held many positions within the community. He worked at the Cheese factory, owned a small business, drove a school bus for many years, worked for the city of Hokah, attended to the cemetery and its business, and worked at Valley High Golf Club.

Bernie is survived by his two children: Michael (Anna Marie) Feldmeier and Deborah Krieger; two grandchildren: Sierra Feldmeier and Tony Feldmeier; three siblings, Raymond (Rita) Feldmeier, Margaret Demmer, and Julius (Patti) Feldmeier, in addition to cousins and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife Phyllis, he was preceded in death by a brother in law John Demmer.

The family of Bernie wishes to thank his Hospice team from Mayo Clinic Health System, who advocated and coordinated such compassionate care for him, as well as the caring staff at Valley View Healthcare and Rebab. We do not have enough words to thank all of his family, neighbors, and friends in the Hokah community who were a part of his life for all of his years. He loved his "Hokah" family so much.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Thomas Melvin will officiate. Private family burial will take place immediately following the service at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah, MN. For your safety and the safety of all in attendance, the family is requesting that masks be worn and that social distancing is observed whenever possible while in church.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.



MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I often ran into Bernie in Hokah and always enjoyed our conversations. Bernie and my mother, Marie, were first cousins. His mother and my grandmother, Barbara Walter, were sisters, so we always talked about our relatives and the history of the Hokah area.

Bernie was a good guy, no doubt about it.
Ken Tschumper
September 27, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Bernie. I have known him for many years via the dental office, he and I shared a love of sassy and dry humor whenever I would be priviledged to see him. He spoke of his family with such love and fondness I almost felt as though I knew you all. Bernie was a one of a kind true gentleman who will be missed greatly. The world was most definately a better place because he walked within it and it seems less kind because he is gone. My deepest sympathies to you all, Lana
Lana
September 20, 2021
My Grandpa was an amazing person. He showed me nothing but unconditional love. I will miss him dearly. I love you, Boppo!
Sierra Feldmeier
Grandchild
September 19, 2021
My dear uncle Bernie
You will be missed by many. You were a strong force to many. You helped and you listened to all. Thank you for being a dad to me. I will miss you and your wisdom.
Now you are at rest. Your family has many great memories of you.
I love you.
Linda Wentink
Daughter
September 19, 2021
Hron's, Steven's and Wimmer's
September 16, 2021
To Bernie’s family. It was an honor and a privilege to have been his care coordinator at Mayo. He was such a wonderful man and shared many stories about him and my dad. My life was better because of him. My deepest sympathy. My heart is broken.
Karen Voight
Acquaintance
September 16, 2021
One of the 'greatest' generation. May God Grant Bernie Eternal Rest.
Mary Hegland
Other
September 16, 2021
Sorry sorry to hear this...Bernie was truly a "Hokah" icon. He would do absolutely anything for anyone! I have somany memories of him as my Bus Driver (the Butterfield Valley days of Bernie and Ernie) and then many more memories of him while working as a lifeguard at the famous "Hokah Pool". He will be truly missed. I am sure he is now driving the big bus in the sky (please wait for the passenger to be seated...lol) and fixing everything in site with his vast knowledge of everything... or maybe mowing the golf course grass?
Sandy (Beranek) Johnson
Friend
September 15, 2021
Bernie will always be loved and remembered. He was a great big brother and a wonderful brother in law. He will always be missed. We are so grateful that he was a part of our lives. We love you.
.
Julius and Patti Feldmeier
Brother
September 14, 2021
I will always feel blessed to have been Bernie's daughter-in-law, and to have been treated like a 2nd daughter. My memories are many-- and my heart is full of love for him. You will be missed, but never forgotten.
Anna Marie Feldmeier
Family
September 14, 2021
