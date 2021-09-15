Bernard "Bernie" M. Feldmeier

Bernard "Bernie" M. Feldmeier, 89 of Hokah, MN died on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, MN. Bernie was born in the township of Hokah, on October 29, 1931 to Philip and Anna (Schnedecker) Feldmeier. He married Phyllis Heberlein on October 16, 1954 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. She preceded him in death in 2019.

Bernie grew up on the family farm outside of Hokah, attending school at St. Peter's, graduating in 1949. He was placed into active service on February 8, 1952, serving as an Airman 1st Class with the US Air Force. He was honorably discharged on January 31, 1960. During his service, he received the National Defense Service medal as well as a Good Conduct medal. After marrying Phyllis, he spent time living on various Air Force bases, and eventually settled back in Hokah, living in his house on Birch Street for over 55 years. While in Hokah, Bernie was busy and held many positions within the community. He worked at the Cheese factory, owned a small business, drove a school bus for many years, worked for the city of Hokah, attended to the cemetery and its business, and worked at Valley High Golf Club.

Bernie is survived by his two children: Michael (Anna Marie) Feldmeier and Deborah Krieger; two grandchildren: Sierra Feldmeier and Tony Feldmeier; three siblings, Raymond (Rita) Feldmeier, Margaret Demmer, and Julius (Patti) Feldmeier, in addition to cousins and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife Phyllis, he was preceded in death by a brother in law John Demmer.

The family of Bernie wishes to thank his Hospice team from Mayo Clinic Health System, who advocated and coordinated such compassionate care for him, as well as the caring staff at Valley View Healthcare and Rebab. We do not have enough words to thank all of his family, neighbors, and friends in the Hokah community who were a part of his life for all of his years. He loved his "Hokah" family so much.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Thomas Melvin will officiate. Private family burial will take place immediately following the service at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah, MN. For your safety and the safety of all in attendance, the family is requesting that masks be worn and that social distancing is observed whenever possible while in church.

