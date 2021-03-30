Bertha Marie Hannu

Bertha Marie Hannu, 94, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.

Bertha was born June 17, 1926, in Hawthorne, Wis., to John and Bertha Falk. She graduated from East High School in Superior, in 1944.

She was married to William Hannu in 1951, and together they raised two sons in Oakland, Wis.

William preceded her in death in 2003. Bertha is survived by her sons, David of La Crosse and Robert of Las Vegas, Nev.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.