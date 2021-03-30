Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha Marie Hannu
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Bertha Marie Hannu

Bertha Marie Hannu, 94, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.

Bertha was born June 17, 1926, in Hawthorne, Wis., to John and Bertha Falk. She graduated from East High School in Superior, in 1944.

She was married to William Hannu in 1951, and together they raised two sons in Oakland, Wis.

William preceded her in death in 2003. Bertha is survived by her sons, David of La Crosse and Robert of Las Vegas, Nev.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Hartung
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results