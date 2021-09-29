Menu
Betty Renae Dahlen
Betty Renae (Krachel) Dahlen

WESTBY - Betty Renae (Krachel) Dahlen, age 66, of Westby, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation was held at church prior to the service from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at www.vossfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathies go out to you and your family Randy. Julie and I want to express all the joy and fun we had with the both of you during our visits to Westby. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Charlie & Julie Berg.
Charlie Berg
Friend
October 1, 2021
