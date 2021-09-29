Betty Renae (Krachel) Dahlen
WESTBY - Betty Renae (Krachel) Dahlen, age 66, of Westby, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation was held at church prior to the service from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.