Betty Falada

Betty Falada age 83, of Decorah, IA passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home outside of Decorah.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, IA, with Rev. Donald Hertges presiding. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Protivin, IA.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. The Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty is survived by her children: Lori Falada, LaCrosse, WI; Sue (Jeff) Hazard, Rochester, MN; Jane Falada, Eagan, MN; Tom Falada, Decorah, IA. Grandchildren: Thomas and Lizzy Hazard. Brothers: Leonard (Doris) Fencl, Protivin, IA; Victor (Sharla) Fencl, Protivin, IA; Ernie (Martha) Fencl, Cedar Falls, IA. Fur babies: Angel, Halo and Growly. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alois and Alice (Lukes) Fencl. Son: Jim Falada in 1996. Sister: MaryAnn (Willie) Andera. Brother: Jim Fencl.