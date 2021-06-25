Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Falada
FUNERAL HOME
Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah
604 South Avenue
Decorah, IA

Betty Falada

Betty Falada age 83, of Decorah, IA passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home outside of Decorah.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, IA, with Rev. Donald Hertges presiding. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Protivin, IA.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. The Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty is survived by her children: Lori Falada, LaCrosse, WI; Sue (Jeff) Hazard, Rochester, MN; Jane Falada, Eagan, MN; Tom Falada, Decorah, IA. Grandchildren: Thomas and Lizzy Hazard. Brothers: Leonard (Doris) Fencl, Protivin, IA; Victor (Sharla) Fencl, Protivin, IA; Ernie (Martha) Fencl, Cedar Falls, IA. Fur babies: Angel, Halo and Growly. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alois and Alice (Lukes) Fencl. Son: Jim Falada in 1996. Sister: MaryAnn (Willie) Andera. Brother: Jim Fencl.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.