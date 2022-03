Betty Falada

Betty Falada age 83, of Decorah, IA passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home outside of Decorah.

Betty is survived by her children: Lori Falada, LaCrosse, WI; Sue (Jeff) Hazard, Rochester, MN; Jane Falada, Eagan, MN; Tom Falada, Decorah, IA; grandchildren: Thomas and Lizzy Hazard; brothers: Leonard (Doris) Fencl, Protivin, IA; Victor (Sharla) Fencl, Protivin, IA; Ernie (Martha) Fencl, Cedar Falls, IA. Fur babies: Angel, Halo and Growly.