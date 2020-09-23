Betty Freida (Maske) Feyen

ONALASKA -- Betty Freida (Maske) Feyen, 95, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. The family is very appreciative and thankful for the loving care and attention that the Gundersen hospice nurses gave to Betty. Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gundersen Hospice in Betty's name. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.