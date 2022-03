Betty Lavaughnne Harris

LA CROSSE - Betty Lavaughnne Harris, 92, of La Crosse, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Hillview Health Care Center. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

