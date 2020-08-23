Betty Jean (Buroker) Hamilton

Betty Jean (Buroker) Hamilton, 88, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Mulder Healthcare, West Salem. She was born Dec. 22, 1932, in Readstown, to William and Flossie (Dull) Buroker. She married Elmer Hamilton at Little Falls, in the Glass Church March 29, 1950. She was employed by St. Francis Hospital, now Mayo Clinic Health Systems.

She is survived by her three children, son, David (Olivia) Hamilton of Onalaska and their children, Emma Bassada, Pam (Tod) Waite; daughter, Peggy (Myron) Helgerson of Holmen and their children, Scott Helgerson, Julie (Jeff) Connelly; and daughter, Debra (Stanley) Michel of West Salem and their children, Jeremy (Carmen) Michel and Angela (Ryan) Dahl; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Following her wishes there will be no formal funeral services. Burial will take place at a later date at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting family.