Betty J. Jones

SPARTA -- Betty J. Jones, 92, of Sparta died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta. She was born July 13, 1928, to Raymond and Edith (Appleman) Mossholder.

Betty grew up living in Bush Prairie, where she developed a love of baseball. As a child, Betty was "Miss Speed" around the bases, and as an adult she was an avid Brewers fan. After graduating from Sparta High School, Betty worked for a year in Lake Geneva, Wis. On May 12, 1948, Betty married the love of her life, Dwain (Spike) Jones.

Betty's pride and joy was her family. To foster family togetherness, they purchased a boat "The Judy Ann." Betty and her family spent Wednesday and Sunday afternoons on the Mississippi River where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends on a sandbar. Betty enjoyed the summer sun by water skiing and sipping on Salty Dogs.

Betty loved to golf, bowl, play bridge and poker. She was active in the Sparta Jaycettes and the Methodist Church.

Later in life, as snowbirds, Betty and Spike drove their motor home to Arizona where they spent time with family and friends. They also enjoyed sunny days cruising the Coulee Region with the Convertible Club. For 63 years, they relished time spent with their Pinochle card club. A visit to the Jones' usually included a card game or Farkle.

Betty is survived by her husband, Spike; daughter, Judy (Dale) Roberts of Sparta; son, Jeffry Jones of Sparta; grandsons, Neil (Lindsay) Roberts of Sherwood, Ore., Andy Jones of Sparta; granddaughters, Megan Jones of Seattle, Kaleigh Jones of San Francisco, Emily (Fernando) Lobato of Sparta, and Dana (Josh) Von Ruden of Sparta; and four great-grandchildren, Ty, Ella, Rylie, and Axel. She is also survived by three sisters, Louise Conti, Nancy Boan, Sally June; and sister-in-law, Martha Mossholder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edith Mossholder; son, David Jones; sisters, Doris Chatten and Joann Harlos; a brother, Bill Mossholder; brothers-in-law, Jim Conti, John Boan, and Dennis June.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sparta Girls Golf, 1222 Jane Drive, Sparta, Wis., 54656. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.