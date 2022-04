Betty A. Reissman

DAKOTA, Minn. -- Betty A. Reissman, 88, of Dakota passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a private family funeral service was held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, with burial in the church cemetery.

Please visit Betty's tribute page at www.watkowski-mulyck.com for a full obituary, online condolences, and to view a video stream of her funeral service.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.