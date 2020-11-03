Betty J. Ronke

MELROSE -- Betty J. Ronke, 87, lifelong resident of Melrose until 2012, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Morrow Home in Sparta where she resided since 2016.

She was born April 15, 1933, to Richard and Marguerite (Marco) Dutcher in the town of Melrose, Jackson County. At a young age, her family moved to the town of North Bend. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1951. On April 25, 1953, Betty married Argyle Ronke in the Burr Oak parsonage. Betty was a stay at home Mom for many years Her most important job was raising her seven children. Later in life, she worked at Buchda Lettering in Melrose and also at Northern Engraving in Sparta. After retiring she kept busy helping others, especially the grandchildren.

Betty is survived by two sons, Garry (Karla) Ronke, Larry (Connie) Ronke; five daughters, Bonnie (Charlie) Wortman, Connie (Ron) Wyss, Ginnie (Lee) Follendorf, Debbie (Hollis) Freeman, Cassie (Rick) Wyss; 16 grandchildren, Chad (Cindy) Wortman, Carl (Laura) Wortman, Becky Wyss, Jeremy (Natalie) Wyss, Dan (Ashley) Follendorf, Eric Follendorf, Emily (Derek) Trescher, Nick (Becka Mathews) Ronke, Katie (Chizum Peck) Ronke, Corey (Emily) Ronke, Kelly (Joe) Degenhardt, Holly (Dan) Taylor, Megan (Jordan) King, Morgan (Ben) Teale, Krista (Jeremy) Kirchner, Kyle Wyss; six great-grandchildren, Carter Alex.Adeline, Madison, Lillian, Connor and two more expected in the new year; a brother, Melvin (Charlene) Dutcher; a sister, Janice Ronning; many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by Argyle in 2012; her parents; two brothers, Lyle and Leonard Dutcher; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Private burial services will follow in the Melrose Cemetery.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family with

arrangements.