Betty L. Schultz
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Betty L. Schultz

LACROSSE - Betty L. Schultz, 95, of La Crosse, died at her home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born in La Crosse on November 30, 1925 to Ervin G Fischer and Ethel (LeJeune) Fischer. She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1946. On October 22, 1949, Betty married Harry W. Schultz in La Crosse.

Betty Lou lived a long and wonderful life...always positive, always smiling. She always said, "You make your own fun", and she sure knew how to make life fun. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Betty was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting her family's needs before her own. She enjoyed spending days at her lake home with family and friends overlooking beautiful Gilbert Lake near Wild Rose, WI. She also enjoyed playing cards and going on casino trips with them, especially her Tuesday card club with the girls. Betty Lou certainly enjoyed her holidays, especially the joys of Christmas. She spent countless hours in her North Pole bedroom workshop wrapping many, many gifts as she looked so forward to all the joyous smiles she placed on her family.

Betty is survived by her two daughters: Debbie (Ron) Johnson and Beth Schams, both of La Crosse; two sons: Tom (Linda) of Flower Mound, TX, and Rich (Debbie) of La Crosse: nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Davis, Jared and Sara Schams, Courtney (Mike) Benson and Marisa (Blake) Baker, and Ryan (Morgan) Schultz, Garret and Trevor Schultz; fourteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, in 2007; brother, Jack and sister, Pat Johnson.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Karen Bankes will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Oct
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
Dear Tom, Rich, Beth, and Debbie, Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family. I know how much Betty loved all of you. I have wonderful memories of the happy times we shared so long ago. Her delicious poppy seed cake recipe is still my favorite. Deepest sympathies.
Dan and Kendra Riek Family
October 7, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Todd and Olga Hoesley
Friend
October 4, 2021
