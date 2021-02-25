HOLMEN -- Betty J. Wenberg, 87, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with her loving son, Keith Wenberg by her side. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Keith....I know how difficult it is to say goodbye to our mothers who are always our biggest fans all throughout our lives...I know your mother will rest in peace knowing she raised a fine, loving son and a great man
David and Susan McDowell
February 25, 2021
Keith you have my sympathy of the passing of your mother. It doesn't seem to matter how long we have them with us on earth it is still hard to let them go. Take care Dennis Blocker