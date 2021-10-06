Betty J. Wilkinson

Betty J. Wilkinson, 91 of La Crosse passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hillview Health Care Center. She was born on February 21, 1929. On December 12, 1950 Betty married Robert Wilkinson and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2009.

Betty is survived by her children, David Wilkinson, Christina Wilkinson, and Sharon Lenser all of La Crosse; a brother, Dennis (Gerri) Michaels of La Crosse; a sister, Patty (Al) Grimes of Holmen; three grandsons: Melvin (Cindy) Lenser of La Crosse, Jeremy (Crystal) McCormick of Holmen, and Justin (Tanja Copus) McCormick of Green Bay; and several great grandchildren: Kaylee, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn Lenser, Andrew, Jacob, Alysa, and Matthew McCormick.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Michaels; and sisters: Shirley Hopper and Carol Kubal.

The family would like to thank the Hillview staff and Dickinson Funeral Home for all their support.Mom, you will be missed by everyone.

A Time of Remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette Street, La Crosse. A visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Krazy L, 518 Hagar Street, La Crosse.

