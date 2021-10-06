Menu
Betty J. Wilkinson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
809 Gillette St
La Crosse, WI

Betty J. Wilkinson

Betty J. Wilkinson, 91 of La Crosse passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hillview Health Care Center. She was born on February 21, 1929. On December 12, 1950 Betty married Robert Wilkinson and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2009.

Betty is survived by her children, David Wilkinson, Christina Wilkinson, and Sharon Lenser all of La Crosse; a brother, Dennis (Gerri) Michaels of La Crosse; a sister, Patty (Al) Grimes of Holmen; three grandsons: Melvin (Cindy) Lenser of La Crosse, Jeremy (Crystal) McCormick of Holmen, and Justin (Tanja Copus) McCormick of Green Bay; and several great grandchildren: Kaylee, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn Lenser, Andrew, Jacob, Alysa, and Matthew McCormick.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Michaels; and sisters: Shirley Hopper and Carol Kubal.

The family would like to thank the Hillview staff and Dickinson Funeral Home for all their support.Mom, you will be missed by everyone.

A Time of Remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette Street, La Crosse. A visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Krazy L, 518 Hagar Street, La Crosse.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home
809 Gillette Street, La Crosse, WI
Oct
8
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home
809 Gillette Street, La Crosse, WI
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Dickinson Funeral Home (La Crosse - Gillette St.)
809 Gillette Street, La Crosse, WI
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Krazy L
518 Hagar Street, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
