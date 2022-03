Beulah R. (Esser) Retzlaff

LA CROSSE - Beulah R. (Esser) Retzlaff, 77 of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her home of natural causes on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born in La Crosse on March 22, 1944, to Thomas and Beulah (Schlicht) Haney.

Private family services will be held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.