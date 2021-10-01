Menu
Birger Elias Eklov
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
123 W. Decker St.
Viroqua, WI

Birger Elias Eklov

WESTBY - Birger Elias Eklov, age 85, passed away on September 29, 2021, at his Westby home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 28, 1936, in Jonkoping, Sweden to Oscar and Sigrid (Johansson) Eklov.

Birger is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter Karri (David) Bjornstad of Onalaska; two grandchildren, Cole Bjornstad of Chicago and Karissa (Ryan) Chapman of Oxford, England; Swedish Exchange son, Tim Nilsson of Berlin, Germany; one sister, SivAnn Meyer of Viroqua; brothers-in-law, Orlin (Priscilla) Midtlien and Orin Midtlien both of Holmen along with nieces, nephews, relatives, friends plus family in Sweden. Birger was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Sigrid Eklov; in-laws, Oscar and Aletha Midtlien and sister-in-law, Ria Midtlien.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Burial followed at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation was held Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. ending with Masonic and Order of Eastern Star services at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation was held Sunday at the church from Noon until 2:00 p.m. prior to the Celebration of Life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Birger's family would like to express great thanks to the staffs at Bland Clinic-Dr. Calkins as well as Gundersen Clinic – Dr. Mariner and Lisa Gundersen; special friend Blane Charles, and neighbors Mike Buchanan, Leah and Tyler Gehrking.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
123 W. Decker St., Viroqua, WI
Oct
2
Service
6:30p.m.
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
123 W. Decker St., Viroqua, WI
Oct
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church
Westby, WI
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church
Westby, WI
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna Larkin
Family
October 2, 2021
Donna Larkin
October 2, 2021
We offer our sincere sympathy to all. Many memories of Birger, both at garage & class reunions. The nicest guy ever. He will be missed.
RON&Marlys DAHLKE
Friend
October 1, 2021
