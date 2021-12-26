Menu
Bonita Jean Rossow
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Bonita Jean (Farnam) Rossow

Bonita Jean (Farnam) Rossow, 79, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters on December 16, 2021, at Eagle Crest South, after a long battle with dementia (FTD).

Bonnie was born in Red Wing, Minnesota to Perry and Idella (Kokkeby) Farnam on July 24, 1942. She went to La Crosse Central High School then took many college courses at the University Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University. Bonnie married Doug Rossow on July 6, 1963, in La Crosse, WI. Bonnie worked at Trane Company in La Crosse for over 25 years in Human Resources and International Technology.

Having had a long family history at Trane Company, Bonnie was fortunate to have created so many close friendships. That was proven by all the visits, cards, letters, and emails that have been sent supporting her, especially in the past three years. Bonnie loved her grandchildren, family, and friends with every ounce of energy she had. She was an avid technology lover, game player, puzzle maker, and dog lover. Her greatest joy was being close to her family whenever possible.

We would like to extend a personal thank you to the staff at Eagle Crest South- Memory Care. The level of not only care but love that was given to Bonnie (Bon Bon) was unmeasurable. There are too many people to name, but know we see and thank you all. A very special thank you goes to Carrie O'Hearn who not only does her job as Director with precision and grace, but also became part of our family and "Bon Bon's" daily light.

Bonnie is survived by, her daughter Connie Nau of Onalaska, WI; her daughter Peggy Vogel (Richard) of Onalaska, WI; grandchildren: Sydney Catherine Nau, Hayley Anne Nau, Benjamin Douglas Vogel and Alexander Lee Vogel; her mother-in-law, Verna Rossow of La Crosse, WI; as well as extended family and close friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Rossow; her parents: Perry Farnam and Idella (Kokkeby) Farnam; her brother-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Rossow; her father-in-law, Gustav "Dick" Rossow; and her son-in-law, Michael Nau.

Bonnie will always be remembered for her love for her grandchildren, love for dogs, love for computers, gameboys, love for Stephanie Plum novels, love for diet pepsi on ice with a straw her love for NA beer and her love for driving fast.

A memorial service celebrating Bonnie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Rd., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Private family burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road P.O. Box 434, Onalaska, WI
Jan
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road P.O. Box 434, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Connie and Peggy,
I’m so very sorry for the loss of your mom. I’m praying for your families and sending warm thoughts during this time of remembrance.
James and Naomi Tucker
Friend
January 29, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Bonnie's passing. She and I were coworkers at Trane but we also became friends. We shared a love for Rhubarb, and especially Bonnie loved a recipe for Rhubarb Dream bars that I would make every Spring. She wanted to make this recipe for her Dad, using a sugar substitute. It didn't work out too well, and it was decided this recipe needs the real thing. We both looked forward to Rhubarb season. I will miss Bonnie.
Betty Thiele
January 9, 2022
I worked with Bonnie at Trane Company. She was a delightful person: smart, efficient, caring, funny. She brought light to the workplace. Over time we developed a custom of gathering our little department at the end of each Friday, reviewing both personal and business matters, wrapping up the week and anticipating the weekend. It says something that we always gathered at Bonnie's desk.

She was just a wonderful person and all the good things said about her, especially her love for her family, are true. I would add just one specific observation. Generally, people are divided into two groups "word" people and "numbers" people. Often there is not a lot of cross over. If one is really good in one of those areas, they sometimes struggle a bit in the other. Bonnie excelled in both. She understood metaphors; enjoyed word play. And then she would turn around and save my bacon in budget matters.

If you knew Bonnie, and if you kept a list of unforgettable people, she would be on it. May she rest in peace.

Bill Leonard
Bill Leonard
December 30, 2021
Connie and Peggy--I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. I spent many days at grandma and grandpa Farnam's when my mom would coffee-clutch with Idella !! Your mom was a teenager and I thought she was so cool ! And babysitting you two girls at your house off of Diagonal Rd....your mom and dad were so nice to me ! My heart aches for you both. Losing your last parent is a momentous life-event. Please know Michael and I are sending you sincere sympathy. Idella, Perry, your mom and dad were forever friends to my folks, Bill and Elaine. Bless your entire family. Thinking of all the memories, with time, will bring comfort to you and a smile to your hearts. Love, Michael and Janean Hurd Lang
Janean Lang
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am sorry for the lost of your Mom. She became a good friend for the time I did her hair. After my Mom died your grandmother became my Mom, Idella said that Bonnie became my sister, we always remembered that and became good friends. I shared all the good times in your family and the sad times with Grandma, and now you have my sympathy for your Mom. Take care. Lynda
Lynda Arttus
Friend
December 26, 2021
I first met Bonnie at Trane Co. A very bright and pleasant lady, we have lost a good one. My condolences to Bonnie's family and friends. With sadness, Linda
Linda Otto
Friend
December 21, 2021
I came to know Ms. B-B-B-Bonnie while working at Trane. She always had a smile and kind words to share. I can't imagine the loss your family is experiencing. She is now pain free and sharp as ever ... reunited with loved ones. May her memories overcome the sadness in your heart, right where she will live forever. Sending hugs and prayers for comfort and peace to her family and friends. B-B-B-Bert Butterfield
Bert Butterfield
Coworker
December 21, 2021
Dear Peggy, Connie, & Families,

I am so very sorry about your mom, and all that you probably had to go through with her dementia.
She was an absolutely beautiful lady. I always enjoyed talking with her. Always loved her smile.

Peggy, our Mark Jewellers days have long since passed, but the memories I have of our time working together
will always be dear to me. You, your parents, & Grandma & Grandpa Farnam were all a joy to know.

May all of you find comfort in the love that you shared. Cherish the memories.
My heart goes out to all of you.
Jane
Jane Kruger
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss.
Bob Roloff
December 20, 2021
Friends forever started when we moved to Wisconsin next door to Bonnie and Doug. We were all in our 20's, Bonnie and Doug with two little girls and we had two little boys. Bonnie's sparkling eyes, warm personality and disarming smile and laughter opened the door.

Bonnie and Doug were pure Wisconsin and with Gerda's Bavarian Germany accent and my New Jersey accent it was a blend we all enjoyed. Cookouts, a few beers, talking, playing cards, telling jokes, our little ones playing. It was a great time together.

Bonnie and Doug were a perfect match and now they are together again. Our prayers and thoughts are with Connie and Peggy such loving and devoted daughters and their families.

Friends forever, love Bob & Gerda De Camp
Bob and Gerda De Camp
Friend
December 20, 2021
