Bonnie Jean Hotson

ONALASKA -- Bonnie Jean Hotson, 89, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until time of service.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska.

