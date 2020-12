Bonnie K. Ritter

HOLMEN -- Bonnie K. Ritter, 76, of Holmen passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse. A Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, followed by a brief religious ceremony at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Her full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com.