HOLMEN -- Bonnie Lynn Janikowski, 74, of Holmen died at her home Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a 16-month battle with lung cancer. She was born May 25, 1946, in La Crosse, to Francis "Doc" and LaVonne (Luedke) Beach. She was raised in Dakota, Minn., graduated from Winona High School in 1964, then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in La Crosse, and became a registered nurse in 1967. In August 1968, she married Robert Janikowski in La Crosse.

During her 44-year nursing career, she held positions at St. Francis and Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse, until 1991, when she divorced and moved to Poway, Calif., to work at Valle Vista Convalescent Hospital in Escondido, Calif. Bonnie later returned to the La Crosse area in 1993, and finished out her nursing career at Bethany-Riverside Nursing Home, before retiring in 2011.

Bonnie enjoyed reading, loved her two golden-doodles, Christmas, and ice cream, but most of all cherished spending time with family, especially her two grandsons, who she loved watching play baseball. She was always willing and happy to help any family or friends with managing health care, including personally providing end-of-life care.

She is survived by a son, Paul (Shelly) Janikowski of Onalaska; a daughter, Holly Janikowski of Holmen; a sister, Jane (Paul) Erickson of Winona, Minn.; a brother, James Beach of Dakota; and two grandsons, Griffin and Bennett Janikowski of Onalaska. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Terry Beach; and her former husband, Robert Janikowski.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, with Pastor Jeff Franko officiating. Live-stream will be available through the funeral home's Facebook page, which can be accessed at www.schumacher-kish.com. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Dresbach, Minn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be enforced, masks are required, and limited seating will be available for the memorial service.

Bonnie's family would like to thank Michelle Valiquette, PA-C, in the oncology department at Gundersen for her compassionate care, as well as the Gundersen Hospice team for their support, warmth, and kindness.

