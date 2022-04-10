Menu
Bonnie A. Mussatti
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Bonnie A. Mussatti

LA CROSSE, WI -

Bonnie A. Mussatti, 82, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8th, 2022.

She was born in Milwaukee, WI to Lawrence and Mildred Oswald.

On Dec. 7, 1957, she married John A. Mussatti. Bonnie was a hard worker, employed at Curtis Industries Milwaukee, WI for many years as the Human Resources Director. Later moving to DeSoto, WI, on top of Lawrence Ridge, embarking on a life as a National Owner/Operating trucker with her husband, John Mussatti, traveling the US. After retiring from trucking, she worked at Northern Engraving in Lansing, IA until her final retirement, after which she provided caregiving to her family.

She is survived by five children: Colleen (Paul) Ratzburg, Dale (Lori) Mussatti, Chris (Deborah) Mussatti, Anthony Sr., (Stephanie) Mussatti and Matthew (Pat) Mussatti; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, two sisters-in-law, and one great grandchild.

Bonnie had a gentle spirit and loved movies, watching birds, gardening, ice fishing and the great outdoors. She was the best mom, wife, grandma, great grandma. She is loved and will be missed.

A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will be held later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA at 888-661-ASPCA or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

An online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
