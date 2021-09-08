Brenda Ann (Wanless) Wendorf

VIOLA - Brenda Ann (Wanless) Wendorf, age 81, of Viola, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was born the first child of Wilma (Farrell) Wanless and F. Gayman Wanless on September 20, 1939.

Brenda attended the Sabin School until the family moved to Pleasant Ridge, in Richland County. There she attended the Carter School under the tutelage of their neighbor, Catherine Marshall. Brenda graduated in 1957 from West Lima High School.

After high school, Brenda worked at an insurance company in Madison and later as a dispatcher for the Richland County Sheriff's Department. While working as a teller at the First National Bank of Viola, she started dating Gerald Wendorf. The two were married in Hillsboro at the First Congregational Church on March 11, 1961. The couple moved to Janesville where Gerald worked at the General Motors Plant. In 1963, they moved to the home farm on Pleasant Ridge where they have been ever since.

Brenda dedicated herself to a life of caring for her family and the farm. She and Gerald took in and cared for her grandmother, Jennie Wanless, and her father-in-law, Otto Wendorf. Brenda worked as a teacher's aide at West Lima Elementary School when her children were there. and later waitressed in Viola. More recently, she was office manager for Sleepy Hollow Car Dealership at its first location in Viroqua. She enjoyed working there for 10 years, retiring in 2005.

Brenda and her family became active members of the Ash Ridge Baptist Church and the Viola Busy Beavers 4-H Club. Brenda was a member of the West Lima Homemakers Club, the Ash Ridge Baptist Women, and the women's bowling league at Viola Lanes. Brenda's great joys were her family, her cats, crocheting and embroidery, mowing the lawn, reading, and watching western movies.

Brenda is survived by Gerald, her husband of 60 years; daughter Tracy (Dan) Solverson; son Jeff (JoDean) Wendorf; and brother Randy Wanless; grandchildren: Justin Wendorf, Jennie Solverson, Austin Wendorf, and Samuel Solverson; uncle Roger (Lynn) Farrell; nephews and nieces; cousins; neighbors; and friends.

The memorial service will be held at the Viola United Methodist Church on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the Viola United Methodist Church on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 9:30 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.

The family wishes to thank Dr. James Deline of the LaFarge Medical Clinic for his many years providing primary care to Brenda and to the caring staff at Gundersen Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brenda's name made to the Viola Rescue Squad, the LaFarge Rescue Squad, or the Kickapoo Track Fund would be appreciated.