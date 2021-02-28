Brian William Thesing

Brian W. Thesing, 40, of La Crosse died unexpectedly at home Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, due to COVID related illness. He was born Nov. 21, 1980, in La Crosse.

Brian was a graduate of Crucifixion Grade School in La Crescent and La Crescent High School. After classes at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Brian went to work in the La Crosse area. The majority of his work career was spent at the APAC call center as an in-house trainer, computer tech support, and network support assistant. More recently, he worked at the Waterfront Restaurant and Charmant Hotel as a chef. Brian enjoyed not only cooking but eating the various items available to enjoy.

Brian was a quick wit and could a hold a conversation with the best of them. He had a fantastic eye for shape and form and did fabulous pencil and ink drawings and caricatures. He would copy any picture and be able to put his own spin on it. Not only was he a computer whiz and online gamer, Brian was also a voracious reader - remembering authors but also most every word to be able to quote seemingly at will.

The best-ever thing Brian had going for him is that he never got angry or mad at anyone or anything. He was calm and unassuming, and had a gentle heart. Brian is surely missed by anyone who took the time to get to know him. He was too young.

Brian is survived by his father, David (Yoriko) Thesing, La Crescent, Minn.; his mother, Barb (Rick) Jones, Iowa; a brother, Benjamin (Sarah) Thesing, Little Rock, Ark.; a sister, Connie Tariq, Winona, Minn.; and a brother, Ryan Schroeder, Iron River, Mich. He is further survived by great-aunts, Donna and Carol; aunts and uncles, Don (Judy), Sue (Tom), Linda, Ruth (Chuck), Becky, Kay (Pat), Mike (Bonnie), and Joe (Heidi); and many cousins and friends, that hail from not only locally, but from all over.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Helen Thesing and Donald and Ruth Cauffman; and uncles, Tom and Doug.

Rest in peace my son and God bless you.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. For now, remember Brian in your thoughts and prayers. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.