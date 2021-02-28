Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian William Thesing
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Brian William Thesing

Brian W. Thesing, 40, of La Crosse died unexpectedly at home Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, due to COVID related illness. He was born Nov. 21, 1980, in La Crosse.

Brian was a graduate of Crucifixion Grade School in La Crescent and La Crescent High School. After classes at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Brian went to work in the La Crosse area. The majority of his work career was spent at the APAC call center as an in-house trainer, computer tech support, and network support assistant. More recently, he worked at the Waterfront Restaurant and Charmant Hotel as a chef. Brian enjoyed not only cooking but eating the various items available to enjoy.

Brian was a quick wit and could a hold a conversation with the best of them. He had a fantastic eye for shape and form and did fabulous pencil and ink drawings and caricatures. He would copy any picture and be able to put his own spin on it. Not only was he a computer whiz and online gamer, Brian was also a voracious reader - remembering authors but also most every word to be able to quote seemingly at will.

The best-ever thing Brian had going for him is that he never got angry or mad at anyone or anything. He was calm and unassuming, and had a gentle heart. Brian is surely missed by anyone who took the time to get to know him. He was too young.

Brian is survived by his father, David (Yoriko) Thesing, La Crescent, Minn.; his mother, Barb (Rick) Jones, Iowa; a brother, Benjamin (Sarah) Thesing, Little Rock, Ark.; a sister, Connie Tariq, Winona, Minn.; and a brother, Ryan Schroeder, Iron River, Mich. He is further survived by great-aunts, Donna and Carol; aunts and uncles, Don (Judy), Sue (Tom), Linda, Ruth (Chuck), Becky, Kay (Pat), Mike (Bonnie), and Joe (Heidi); and many cousins and friends, that hail from not only locally, but from all over.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Helen Thesing and Donald and Ruth Cauffman; and uncles, Tom and Doug.

Rest in peace my son and God bless you.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. For now, remember Brian in your thoughts and prayers. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I am saddened to hear of Brian's death at too young an age. I graduated in the same class as Brian from LaCrescent High school in 1999 but best remember him from our time at Crucifixion elementary. It was a small class and at the time he was the funniest and quirkiest kid I knew. He was brilliant with computers at a time before we even had computers in our home. I'll never forget his amazing skill of playing or improvising complex songs using only a Bic pen and tapping on his teeth. He was never afraid to give running commentary during class or church as if we were in Mystery Science Theater 3000 and it made the countless hours of sitting and listening less daunting and much more entertaining. Catholic grade school was not a great place for self expression or individuality but Brian stood out in the most amazing ways. I remember a spring day not much different from this week where it was becoming warmer, the sun was shining, and kids were getting antsy to start wearing shorts. Brian came to school in shorts on a day that was not above the approved temp (I think above 75 deg was the cut-off for wearing shorts) and was reprimanded by the principal (Mr. Adams). Everyone could tell Brian was steaming and thought the rigid temp rule was ridiculous. The next day was the exact same temp, just shy of the cut-off, but for kids running around on a large black-top parking lot, shorts seemed like a better option. All the kids showed up in pants as they knew it wouldn't be quite warm enough. Then Brian showed up, just late enough to make an entrance, wearing full dead-of-winter gear complete with snow pants, boots, hat, mittens, and a scarf over his face. His point had been made clearly but just as you were thought he would have to suffer through the heat during recess, he walked half way across the asphalt parking lot and stripped down to shorts and a t-shirt... He will forever live in my memory and be sorely missed.
Brandon Busch
Classmate
March 5, 2021
Brian was a little older than our kids at Crucifixion School. But what I remember most about him, is that after he was grown up and working at a print shop in La Crosse he was very helpful to our second son, who needed some custom printing done before a 4-H trip to Australia. The print job was so creative and professional, and Brian made it look so easy. And we really enjoyed the time we spent working with him on it. Brian and his family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Larry and Elaine Graf
Friend
March 2, 2021
To the entire Thesing family - we are so sorry. We pray that your faith and the promises of our Lord and Savior will bring you comfort during this most difficult time.
Kim & Jim Czechowicz
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss!
Sam Moore
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all of you, his family. From Lamaze, to days in the hospital following his birth, and Katie's, to them sharing in daycare, attending k - 12, and being friends, I watched from a distance, Brian being a unique, talented and funny child. The Caterpillar. My heart breaks for your loss of this wonderful young soul.
Frankie J Heilman
February 28, 2021
RIP Brian - I will never forget our elementary school days, which is where we spent the most time together; including playing at your parents house or my parents house, you trying out your newly acquired karate moves (in those days), your super cool calculator watch (ahead of your time back then), and your super quick ability to rattle off math answers or general trivia answers about any subject (especially ones specific to that time frame) to anyone - it was almost unreal! Not to mention all the drawings or sketches you could effortlessly do that looked like they took days to make! All memories I will never forget. May you have eternal peace in your final chapter. My sincere sympathies to the entire family - a very sad time
Greg Frie
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Brian was truly one of a kind and I´m thankful to have known him. Rest In Peace Brian
Jon Martell
February 28, 2021
In loving memory of a
Betsy and Jeff Innocenti
Family
February 27, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of your young son Brian.
So young and how hard for you and your family.
Linda Tikal Gasper
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your families loss. I worked with Brian at APAC for years. He had such a great smile and I always knew I could count on him with any help I needed setting up the computer for my classes. Fly high my friend.
Renee Bass
February 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results