Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian A. West
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Brian A. West

Brian A. West, 92, of La Crosse died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. He was born in Portsmouth, England, April 2, 1928, to Albert and Jane (Miller) West. As a child, he experienced food shortages, rationing, and the bombing of England in World War II. As an adult, he served in the British Royal Navy from 1947 until 1959. It was while seeing the world as a sailor in the Royal Navy that he met his future wife, Ruth, in Portland, Ore. On May 22, 1954, he married Ruth Sivertson in Whitney, Oxfordshire, England. He then had two daughters, Pam and Lorie. Pam was born on the island of Malta, and Lorie was born in England. In 1959, Brian and his family moved to La Crosse where Brian worked at Lutheran Hospital for 30 years, as a maintenance supervisor.

Brian had many hobbies. His favorite hobby was wood carving. He was very skilled at making sculptures and other decorative wooden items. He would often make decorative wooden plates celebrating anniversaries or other special events for family members. He also enjoyed making homemade wine, photography, and gardening. With his hobby for gardening, he would often grow the berries he would use for his wine making. Later in his life, he enjoyed participating in the annual rummage sale at his church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

He is survived by his two daughters, Pam (Robert) Petty of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, Lorie (Keith) Krejcarek of Suamico, Wis.; four grandsons, Bobby (Amanda) Petty, Joey (Emily) Petty, Samuel (Samantha) Krejcarek, Gavin Krejcarek; six great-grandchildren, Thomas, Joshua, Jakob, Charlotte, Jack and Arthur.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, Jan. 19, 2011; and his two brothers,Bernard and David.

Graveside burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph for caring for Brian later in his life. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Hannah David
March 9, 2021
Both Brian and Ruth were such good people and great friends to my parents (Elmer and Delores Mickelson). My deepest condolences to the family.
Randy Mickelson
March 8, 2021
Our condolences to Brian´s family. We knew Ruth Sivertson family. Dr Sivertson (Dad & Son) were our doctors and Linda´s sister Lois was a good friend of Ruth. Our tie in with Brian was church related. He was always a great guy to visit with and we enjoyed being with him at the Rummage sales. In recent years, we would visit at Bethany St Joe´s as a good friend of ours is there. It was always a treat to visit with Brian. He had a very interesting life stories that he would share with us. Unfortunately those visits went away with COVID. He was a fine gentleman and will be missed.
Chuck and Linda Rudrud
March 7, 2021
My sympathy to Brian's family. He was a faithful and loyal friend to my parents Elmer and Delores Mickelson. My parents treasured his friendship. I got to tag along a couple of times to McDonalds and to his house for coffee on the day the huge tree in the back yard got taken down. I'll always remember how good he was to my parents. God's blessings to the family.
Dean Mickelson
Acquaintance
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results