Brian A. West

Brian A. West, 92, of La Crosse died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. He was born in Portsmouth, England, April 2, 1928, to Albert and Jane (Miller) West. As a child, he experienced food shortages, rationing, and the bombing of England in World War II. As an adult, he served in the British Royal Navy from 1947 until 1959. It was while seeing the world as a sailor in the Royal Navy that he met his future wife, Ruth, in Portland, Ore. On May 22, 1954, he married Ruth Sivertson in Whitney, Oxfordshire, England. He then had two daughters, Pam and Lorie. Pam was born on the island of Malta, and Lorie was born in England. In 1959, Brian and his family moved to La Crosse where Brian worked at Lutheran Hospital for 30 years, as a maintenance supervisor.

Brian had many hobbies. His favorite hobby was wood carving. He was very skilled at making sculptures and other decorative wooden items. He would often make decorative wooden plates celebrating anniversaries or other special events for family members. He also enjoyed making homemade wine, photography, and gardening. With his hobby for gardening, he would often grow the berries he would use for his wine making. Later in his life, he enjoyed participating in the annual rummage sale at his church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

He is survived by his two daughters, Pam (Robert) Petty of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, Lorie (Keith) Krejcarek of Suamico, Wis.; four grandsons, Bobby (Amanda) Petty, Joey (Emily) Petty, Samuel (Samantha) Krejcarek, Gavin Krejcarek; six great-grandchildren, Thomas, Joshua, Jakob, Charlotte, Jack and Arthur.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, Jan. 19, 2011; and his two brothers,Bernard and David.

Graveside burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph for caring for Brian later in his life. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.