Brook Mae Olson

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN - Brook Mae Olson, 26, passed away on March 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN.

She was born August 15, 1995, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN, to Donald and Crystal Olson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ralph Klein, and Ronald and Cordi Olson; grandma and grandpa grape (great): Vern and Bev Olson; aunt, Rhonda Olson; uncle, Frank Klein, and Krystal's dad, Alex Mickelson.

Brooke is survived by her parents: Donald and Crystal Olson; three children: Krystal Olson (7), Alayna Olson(6); her father Justin, and Ryker Markland (3); his father and her boyfriend, Joe Markland; two brothers: Milton (Kitty) and Jake (Kayla); four nephews: Adrian, Damon, Leon, and Bentley; grandmother, Sandi Klein; aunts: Kathy Klein and Lori (Dave) Anderson; uncles: Tony (Carrie) Klein, Danny (Dawn) Olson, and Doug Olson; cousins: Sarah, Joe, Shanna, Amanda, Kasey, Andre, Arianna; and a number of special friends.

A memorial service will be held for Brooke on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in International Falls, MN.

Condolences may be left on www.greenlarsen.com

Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.
