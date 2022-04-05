Myron E. Nelson

Myron E. Nelson, 86 of Holmen passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and a private family burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, rural Holmen.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at the funeral home and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

