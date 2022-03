Carey Vivian Hunt

LA CROSSE - Carey Vivian Hunt, 80, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Her celebration of life service will be held on April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska with Visitation held one hour prior to the service. Her full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com