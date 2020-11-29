Menu
Carl B. Potaracke

ANKENY, Iowa -- Carl B. Potaracke, 79, of Ankeny passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Our Ladies of Immaculate Heart Church, in Ankeny. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.

Carl was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Carl was a devout Catholic, an honorable Veteran, a giving friend and neighbor, a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and the most honest and hardest worker of those who knew him.

Carl is survived by his wife, Carole; his daughter, Cindi Broekemeier (Ron) of Maple Grove, Minn.; his son, Craig (Steph) and their daughter, Ande Nola of Granville, Ohio; his brother, George; his sisters, Patsy, Paulette, and Barbara; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Viola; his brothers, Robert, Kenneth, and Richard; and his sisters, Jeanette and Geraldine.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.