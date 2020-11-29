Menu
Carl B. Potaracke
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020

Carl B. Potaracke

ANKENY, Iowa -- Carl B. Potaracke, 79, of Ankeny passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Our Ladies of Immaculate Heart Church, in Ankeny. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.

Carl was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Carl was a devout Catholic, an honorable Veteran, a giving friend and neighbor, a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and the most honest and hardest worker of those who knew him.

Carl is survived by his wife, Carole; his daughter, Cindi Broekemeier (Ron) of Maple Grove, Minn.; his son, Craig (Steph) and their daughter, Ande Nola of Granville, Ohio; his brother, George; his sisters, Patsy, Paulette, and Barbara; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Viola; his brothers, Robert, Kenneth, and Richard; and his sisters, Jeanette and Geraldine.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Ladies of Immaculate Heart Church
, Ankeny, Iowa
Carol, Craig and Cindy: I was a 20 year old single mother when I moved to Ankeny. I did not know anyone....I was blessed to find Carol and Carl to take care of Josh. A lasting friendship through the years. I really don’t know what I would have done without you both. RIP Carl. Carol, Craig and Cindy and families...hold onto your many wonderful memories. Until you meet again.❤
Rhonda Walker Prine
Friend
November 29, 2020
I have not seen Carl For many years but remember him very fondly. He will be in my prayers and you and your family please except my condolences.
Donna Kadlec
November 29, 2020
Please know that Carl was a Very Special Uncle and my Godfather! He will be GREATLY MISSED by so many of his family and friends! Sending you all our Love and Prayers during this difficult time
Peggy (Kramer) Kimani
November 29, 2020
Carol, Cindy, and Craig: Carl was one of the nicest individuals we've known. He was such a kind and generous man. He always had a smile on his face when I would come to pick-up Jason. We send our prayers to you all!
Dan and Mary Cochran
Mary Cochran
Friend
November 29, 2020
Even though I was 12 years younger than Carl, he was always a good guy. Rest in peace cousin.
Daniel Potaracke
November 29, 2020
Carole and Family - I have such fond memories of working with Carl at Integra Service Corporation. He was hardworking, friendly and a wonderful human being. He was a much needed presence at Integra and skilled at fixing things! I also appreciated the gifts of yours and Carl's handmade holiday gifts each year - I always looked forward to them. I will also remember how my dad could never pronounce his last name right - I did my best to teach him to no success. I know Carl is in heavenly peace and with you always. Peace to all of you as well. Warm regards, Deanna.
Deanna Cox Ingebretsen
Friend
November 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Carl. Carl had always treated me very well while growing up as his nephew. One true memory I have are the times he would travel from the farm to pick me up and travel to take beef cattle to the butcher and would explain how the process works. He would also take time out on the farm work to show me how to do certain work on the farm. These are memories I will never forget along with several others throughout the years. Carl will truly be missed.
Gary Moore
November 29, 2020
So sorry Carole and family.

Angie, Carol and Carl Pickett
Carol Pickett
Friend
November 29, 2020
My sympathies to the family! Rest in peace cousin Carl.
Daniel Potaracke
November 28, 2020